Monday, Oct 10, 2022

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy says Russia trying to “wipe us off the face of the earth”

Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv," Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy meets U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his visit in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Reuters)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said there were dead and wounded in blasts that rocked cities across Ukraine on Monday and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country “off the face of the earth.”

“They are trying to destroy us and wipe us off the face of the earth…destroy our people who are sleeping at home in (the city of) Zaporizhzhia. Kill people who go to work in Dnipro and Kyiv,” Zelenskyy said on the Telegram messaging app.

“The air raid sirens do not subside throughout Ukraine. There are missiles hitting. Unfortunately, there are dead and wounded.”

First published on: 10-10-2022 at 12:58:45 pm
