Youth’s video takes aim at Merkel’s party in run-up to European elections

Written by Christopher F. Schuetze

Advertising

For years, Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has been fighting to expand the digital skills of the nation’s workforce and to get more youths engaged in politics.

This past week, a young, blue-haired German YouTuber known as Rezo showed how unsettling the right combination of digital savvy and political engagement could be to the establishment.

In a slick 55-minute clip, complete with a list of 247 references and citations of scientific literature, he attacked Merkel’s governing Christian Democratic Union for a range of sins: growing social inequality, pollution, war and internet censorship. As of Saturday morning, the YouTube video had been viewed more than 9 million times, making it Germany’s most popular nonmusical clip in six days.

Advertising

The video has led to a storm of debate in a country that is just starting to come to terms with the outsize effect that independent journalists and activists on social media can have on the public discourse. The clip also became a public relations crisis for the governing conservatives just days before Germans headed to the polls on Sunday for the European Parliament elections.

“It’s upending the familiar order of knowledge: What are facts and what isn’t? What are the most important voices?” said Andreas Dörner, a professor of media studies at the Philipps-University Marburg.

“It’s both fascinating and scary,” Dörner added.

As the number of views on the video rose, the reactions from politicians whose party was attacked changed from dismissive to angry.

On Thursday, Merkel’s party published an open letter addressing each of Rezo’s main lines of attack. It then announced that it had filmed its own video in response, using the youngest member of Parliament, Philipp Amthor, but decided against publishing it.

Instead, Paul Ziemiak, the head of the Young Union, the party’s youth wing, called out Rezo on Twitter for a one-on-one debate. “We take it very seriously, especially because so many young people are watching the video,” Ziemiak told German reporters.