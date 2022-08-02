scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Yen set for biggest run of gains in 2 years before Pelosi visit

Jitters about the impact of an impending visit to Taiwan by the U.S. House of Representatives Speaker weighed on stocks and sent investors scurrying into U.S. Treasuries.

By: Reuters | London |
August 2, 2022 7:20:04 pm
U S House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

The yen was on track for its biggest run of gains since the depths of the coronavirus crisis in March 2020, as rising U.S.-China tensions over Taiwan and deepening worries about a global economic slowdown boosted the appeal of safe-haven assets.

The U.S. dollar struggled broadly, extending a tough few trading sessions since the Federal Reserve raised interest rates last week amid signs that the U.S. economy is cooling, with policymakers hinting at a slower pace of rate hikes in future.

Against the dollar, the Japanese currency was on track for a fifth consecutive session of gains on Tuesday, taking its cumulative increase to nearly 4.5% in five trading sessions.

In London trading, the currency was up 0.6% at 130.78 yen, just below a high of 130.40 yen, a level last seen in early June.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnershipPremium
A flag business unfurls in Gujarat with corporate-govt partnership
Other Reads |Stock Market Today: Indices end higher for fifth consecutive session, Sensex rises 21 points

“With the yen already enjoying a mini revival on the back of narrowing yield spreads with Japanese government bonds, it is the clear winner from today’s risk-off episode, while the dollar is barely ticking higher against a basket of currencies,” said Raffi Boyadijian, investment analyst at XM.

Jitters about the impact of an impending visit to Taiwan by U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi weighed on stocks and sent investors scurrying into U.S. Treasuries.

U.S. DATA

The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.516%, its lowest since April, further narrowing the gap between ten-year U.S. debt and equivalent Japanese bonds to 236 basis points (bps), the lowest since early April. The U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter, data released last week showed, intensifying a debate over whether the country is, or will soon be, in recession, with traders keenly watching for U.S. jobs data on Friday.

“U.S. data releases and the reaction in U.S. yields through the end of this week will be critical as JPY momentum has built a considerable head of steam here,” said John Hardy, head of FX strategy at Saxo Bank.

Other Reads |US-China tensions may turn for the worse if both countries take maximalist positions on trade, Taiwan

Interest rate markets implied by Fed fund futures show U.S. interest rates are set to peak in February 2023 at around 3.25%. That compares with a peak rate pricing of more than 4% in mid 2023 in early June, according to Refinitiv data.

The Australian dollar fell nearly 1.5% after the Reserve Bank of Australia raised rates by 50 bps to 1.85%, in line with expectations. The bank said that even though more tightening was expected, it was not on a pre-set path, which some investors interpreted as meaning future policy tightening may not be as aggressive.

Other Reads |Chinese military should be headed by ‘reliable people’ loyal to Communist Party: Xi

China’s offshore yuan touched 6.7957 per dollar, its weakest since mid-May. Some analysts attributed this partly to tensions around Pelosi’s visit, as well as poor economic data from China over the weekend.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, rose 0.3% to 105.65.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 02-08-2022 at 07:20:04 pm
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Explained: In two major videos, Ayman al-Zawahiri's India 'project'

2

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

3

Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands and why?

4

Explained: How Mirabai Chanu, just 49 kg, could lift a massive 113 kg on her way to a CWG gold medal

5

Maldives President in India Live Updates: India to extend $100 million line of credit to Maldives; six pacts signed

Featured Stories

Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Not in my name: I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Let's celebrate wins at Commonwealth Games, but developing a sporting cul...
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why is heavy rainfall battering Kerala?
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Explained: Why being on a plane with an infected person cannot usually gi...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, Panchayat polls, dece...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
From the Urdu Press: Of Karnataka bulldozer model, shrinking Parliament s...
Let's celebrate wins at CWG, but developing a sporting culture requires more heavylifting
Karnam Malleswari writes

Let's celebrate wins at CWG, but developing a sporting culture requires more heavylifting

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

CAA will be implemented after precaution dose drive: Shah

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

PM Modi's brother stages dharna with fair price shop dealers in Delhi

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, decentralisation

Behind Mamata's new districts move: TMC weak spots, decentralisation

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED
Opinion

D Sivanandhan writes: The powerful and ubiquitous ED

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis
ICYMI

Fewer people are working on agriculture farms, but where are they going? India's unique job crisis

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

4 Indians with high IELTS score fail to speak in English in US court, cops begin probe

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement