Video: Saudi Arabia strikes Yemen airport to block Iranian flight, Houthis vow revenge

Saudi airstrikes on Sana’a airport have triggered fresh tensions in Yemen, with Houthis warning of retaliation after the alleged attack.

By: Express Global Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 13, 2026 11:09 PM IST
Yemen, saudi arabiaThis image taken from video broadcast by Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled news channel, shows an explosion at the Sanaa International Airport compound during what the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said were several Saudi airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)
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The Iran-backed Houthi rebels who control northern Yemen have accused Saudi Arabia of carrying out airstrikes on the capital’s international airport on Monday, testing the ceasefire between the kingdom and the militant group.

Strategic justification behind the aerial interception

The government of Yemen said the strikes were carried out in order to prevent an Iranian plane from landing. But Houthis have vowed to retaliate for the strike as the incident marks the first such escalation between Houthis and Riyadh, AP reported.

Coalition operations and the breach of de-escalation

A Saudi-led coalition in Yemen has been fighting the Houthis in the north for a long time. Houthi official Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes on Monday, ending a period of “de-escalation”, adding that “this aggression will not go unanswered or unpunished.”

yemen saudi arabia This image taken from video broadcast by Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled news channel, shows an explosion at the Sanaa International Airport compound during what the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said were several Saudi airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)

Historical context of recent airspace disputes

The development comes after tensions flared between the two sides this month when the Houthis accused planes from Saudi Arabia of breaching their airspace to prevent an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation to Tehran for the funeral of Iran’s former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

yemen saudi arabia This image taken from video broadcast by Al-Masirah TV, a Houthi-controlled news channel, shows a projectile striking the Sanaa International Airport compound during what the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen said were several Saudi airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen. (AP)

Official ministerial statement on target details

In a post on X, Yemen’s defence minister, Gen. Taher al-Aqili, informed that Sana’a International Airport’s runway was attacked on Monday, so that an Iranian plane carrying a Houthi delegation from the ex-supreme leader of Iran could not land.

Warnings of imminent retaliation and flight diversion

“At this moment, we say that our patience has run out. Accordingly, we will respond appropriately to this treacherous and brutal act, and we will confront and deal with the hostile aircraft violating Yemeni airspace and sovereignty by all available means,” Taher al-Aqili said.

Houthis later said the plane was diverted to Hodeida Airport, where it landed safely. Video footage purportedly showing the strike on the Sana’a airport went viral on social media, allegedly showing a missile strike followed by a loud explosion.

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Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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