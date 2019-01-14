Toggle Menu
Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi murder top Pompeo’s talks in Saudi Arabiahttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/yemen-iran-khashoggi-murder-top-pompeo-talks-in-saudi-arabia-5537421/

Yemen, Iran, Khashoggi murder top Pompeo’s talks in Saudi Arabia

Pompeo was meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince on Monday, the latest stop of a Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Mike Pompeo news, Khashoggi case, Syria crises, yemen crises, jamal khashoggi murder, Khashoggi investigation, International news, World news, latest news
Pompeo stressed the importance of ending fighting in Yemen and keeping up pressure Iran. (Source: Reuters)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Saudi Arabia for talks on a range of Mideast crises topped by the conflicts in Syria and Yemen, threats from Iran and the Saudi response to the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi last year.

Pompeo was meeting with the Saudi king and crown prince on Monday, the latest stop of a Middle East tour that has so far been dominated by questions and concerns about the withdrawal of US troops from Syria.

Speaking with senior Saudi officials on his arrival in Riyadh late Sunday, Pompeo stressed the importance of ending fighting in Yemen and keeping up pressure Iran.

The State Department said Pompeo also made clear the importance of a credible investigation into Khashoggi’s killing at the Saudi Consulate in Turkey in October.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ruskin Bond: Language, nuance and play of words can be used to draw in reader
2 Democrats want notes from Trump-Putin talk
3 In stolen boats from French fishermen, migrants steal across the English channel