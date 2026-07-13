Bison hooks, tosses tourist 8 feet in air at Yellowstone National Park

A bull bison hooked a tourist and hurled him 8ft into the air at a campsite in Wyoming's Yellowstone National Park. (Credit: NPS)

A bull bison hooked a tourist and hurled him 8ft into the air at a campsite in Wyoming’s Yellowstone National Park on Friday.

The encounter was captured by a professional photographer present at the site.

The tourist, who was walking with his grandson through the Bridge Bay Campground in the south of Fishing Bridge, is reportedly seriously injured.

The National Park Service (NPS), which administers Yellowstone, has yet to release details of the attack; however, an eyewitness, photographer Macleod, has provided a video of the attack to the Wyoming’s Cowboy State Daily newspaper, which has published it on YouTube.

“It’s changed my idea of what to expect from these guys at this time of year, because I would not have predicted that happening,” Macleod told the Newspaper.