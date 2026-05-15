‘They live that long?’ Trump exclaims as Xi shows him centuries-old trees during rare tour of Chinese garden

Donald Trump asked Xi if other foreign leaders were also received in ⁠the compound.

After talks on trade, Taiwan and Iran, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed off the centuries-old trees in Beijing’s walled-off Zhongnanhai compound, where he strolled with US President Donald Trump in the concluding hours of their summit.

A former imperial garden that now houses the offices of the ruling Communist ⁠Party ​and the state council, or China’s cabinet, the compound is adjacent to the capital’s famed landmark of the Forbidden City and off Tiananmen Square.

A hot mic ​captured the ​leaders’ remarks, in which Trump expressed ⁠surprise that some of the trees were 1,000 years old.

“Let me tell you, ‌all the trees on this side are over 200 to 300 years old,” Xi said through an interpreter, as he gestured towards some towering trunks. “Over there, there are some more than 400 years old.”