‘They live that long?’ Trump exclaims as Xi shows him centuries-old trees during rare tour of Chinese garden

A hot mic captured the leaders' remarks, in which Trump expressed ⁠surprise that some of the trees were 1,000 years old.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: May 15, 2026 10:16 PM IST
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, ZhongnanhaiDonald Trump asked Xi if other foreign leaders were also received in ⁠the compound.
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After talks on trade, Taiwan and Iran, Chinese President Xi Jinping showed off the centuries-old trees in Beijing’s walled-off Zhongnanhai compound, where he strolled with US President Donald Trump in the concluding hours of their summit.

A former imperial garden that now houses the offices of the ruling Communist ⁠Party ​and the state council, or China’s cabinet, the compound is adjacent to the capital’s famed landmark of the Forbidden City and off Tiananmen Square.

A hot mic ​captured the ​leaders’ remarks, in which Trump expressed ⁠surprise that some of the trees were 1,000 years old.

“Let me tell you, ‌all the trees on this side are over 200 to 300 years old,” Xi said through an interpreter, as he gestured towards some towering trunks. “Over there, there are some more than 400 years old.”

Trump replied, “They live that long?”

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Xi added, “There ⁠are also 1,000-year-old ⁠trees in other places.”

Trump asked Xi if other foreign leaders were also received in ⁠the ‌compound.

“Very rarely,” Xi responded. “At first, we ​usually didn’t hold diplomatic events here. ‌Even after we started having some, it’s still extremely rare. For example, Putin has been ‌here.”

Then he invited ​Trump ​to touch ​a 280-year-old tree.

“Good. I like it,” Trump replied.

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The moment offered a rare ​glimpse of informal interactions between heads of ⁠states.

In September, a hot mic captured Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin discussing organ transplants and the ‌possibility that ⁠humans could live to the age of 150, as they walked towards Tiananmen Square ​to watch Beijing’s military parade.

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