US says President Xi interested in buying American oil, but China silent

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed interest in buying more US oil in order to reduce Beijing’s dependency on the Strait of Hormuz during talks with President Donald Trump on Thursday, White House stated in a readout of the meeting.

Conflicting reports and official silences

However, there wasn’t any mention of buying oil in the Chinese summary of the meeting published later by Beijing’s state media, Associated Press reported.

Historical import volatility

China, which is the largest importer of oil in the world, doesn’t import much of its crude requirement from the United States. The AP report stated that Beijing’s import of Washington’s oil soared to 395,000 ​barrels per day in ‌2020, which was China’s 4 percent of total crude imports.