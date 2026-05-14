US says President Xi interested in buying American oil, but China silent

China US oil imports emerged as a key discussion point during Xi Jinping’s talks with Donald Trump over energy security and trade tensions.

By: Express Global Desk
1 min readUpdated: May 14, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Trump ChinaChinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump meet at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing. (AP)
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Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed interest in buying more US oil in order to reduce Beijing’s dependency on the Strait of Hormuz during talks with President Donald Trump on Thursday, White House stated in a readout of the meeting.

Conflicting reports and official silences

However, there wasn’t any mention of buying oil in the Chinese summary of the meeting published later by Beijing’s state media, Associated Press reported.

Historical import volatility

China, which is the largest importer of oil in the world, doesn’t import much of its crude requirement from the United States. The AP report stated that Beijing’s import of Washington’s oil soared to 395,000 ​barrels per day in ‌2020, which was China’s 4 percent of total crude imports.

Before Trump returned to office in 2024, China’s crude import from US fell to 193,000 barrels per day, which was ​worth $6 billion.

Trade war impacts and current standstill

After the Trump administration imposed a 20 percent import tariff last year during its trade war, China has not imported any US oil since May 2025.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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