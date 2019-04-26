OBOR has opened up new horizons, says China’s Xi Jinping at second Belt and Road Forum

Making a clear pitch for a shared future that will ensure people of all countries “live a better life,” Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday said the ‘One Belt, One Road’ was keeping with the historical trend of economic globalisation and the requirements of a changing global governance system. He also said that countries “should create a sound investment environment” and “treat Chinese enterprises, students and scholars abroad as equals. All countries should provide a fair and friendly environment for them to carry out normal international exchanges and cooperation.”

Xi delivered the keynote address at the second Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, and said there was a need to “uphold the principle of consultation” and “shared benefits.” “We need to promote trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, take a clear stand against protectionism, and make economic globalization more open, inclusive, inclusive, balanced and win-win,” he said.

Speaking in the presence of 37 Heads of State or Government, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who also delivered speeches, Xi said: “Facts have proved that jointly building the “One Belt And One Road” has not only provided new opportunities for the development of all countries in the world, but also opened up new horizons for China’s opening-up and development.”

Stating that “connectivity” was the key, Xi told representatives from BRI nations, “I am confident that as long as we work together and help each other, we will be able to blaze a trail of mutual benefit even though we are far apart.” Xi emphasised the need to innovate and said “innovation boosts productivity, makes companies competitive and countries strong.” “China will step up protecting the legitimate rights and interests of foreign owners of intellectual property rights and prohibit the forced transfer of technology. China will create a business environment in which the value of knowledge is respected,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the BRI “marks a new and distinct phase in the onward march of nations of the world along the path of globalisation.” He noted: “The presence of so many world leaders today is proof that we choose hope over despair and cooperation over confrontation.” Khan said Pakistan has been among BRI’s “earliest and most enthusiastic proponents.”

Citing the example of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), Khan said that Pakistan’s energy supplies have increased massively. “Our critical infrastructure gaps are being plugged,” he said. “Supplementing the next phase of CPEC, we are signing an expanded Pakistan-China Free Trade Agreement,” he added. Khan also thanked China for its “leadership and unwavering support”. He also called on to take joint efforts to mitigate climate change, establish a BRI Tourism Corridor, establish an office of anti-corruption cooperation to combat white-collar crime and set up a poverty alleviation fund.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said that there should be as much emphasis on sea routes as land routes. Speaking about pollution from the Straits of Malacca that smaller countries have to deal with, he said: “If we designate the Straits of Malacca as an international route, then the international community must assume responsibility for keeping the seas clean and unpolluted. But the responsibility falls on smaller states and that does not seem fair.”