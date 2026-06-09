What happened when China’s Xi Jinping visited North Korea for first time in 7 years

Chinese President Xi Jinping, and his wife Peng Liyuan, accompanied by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, second right, and his wife his wife Ri Sol Ju attend a welcome ceremony in Pyongyang (PTI/AP)

Chinese President Xi Jinping met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang on Tuesday for the first time in seven years, with both sides agreeing to deepen cooperation – but making no mention of North Korea’s nuclear weapons programme.

What was agreed

North Korea’s official KCNA news agency said the two leaders agreed to expand cooperation across politics, economy, and culture, marking what it called a new chapter in bilateral ties. Xi told Kim he aimed to drive progress in relations, and both sides agreed to pursue closer strategic communication through high-level official visits.

Kim, in turn, told Xi that North Korea would fully support the “One China principle” – Beijing’s position that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one country. China views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory and has never ruled out the use of force to bring it under its control. Taipei rejects those claims.