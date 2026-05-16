After meeting Xi Jinping in Beijing, Trump warns Taiwan against declaring ‘independence’ from China

US President Donald Trump, right, participates in a friendship walk through Zhongnanhai Garden with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, Friday, May 15, 2026. (AP Photo)

United States President Donald Trump has cautioned Taiwan against declaring independence from China, BBC reported. In an interview with Fox News, Trump reiterated Washington’s firm position against Taiwanese independence, saying “I’m not looking to have somebody go independent.”

Trump’s warning comes at the end of his two-day visit to China to attend a summit with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing.

The US has managed to continue its ties with Beijing while adhering to its acceptance that there is only one Chinese government. Taiwan continues to be a key issue in US-China relations, with Washington maintaining support for the island.