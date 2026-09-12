Xi Jinping urges BRICS to play ‘peacemaker’ in West Asia conflict

Xi described BRICS as a "leading group" in the Global South and a model of self-reliance for emerging and developing countries. (AP Photo)

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS bloc to take on a peacemaking role in the West Asia conflict during his address during a summit of member countries in New Delhi on Saturday.

China is ready to work with other BRICS members towards that goal, Xi said, according to state-run CCTV. He argued that the ongoing war “does not serve the common interests of the international community”.

What is BRICS

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.

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The bloc was established in 2009 with the aim of challenging a global order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Its member countries collectively represent more than 40 per cent of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of the global economy.