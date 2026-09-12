Xi Jinping urges BRICS to play ‘peacemaker’ in West Asia conflict

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICSbloc to take on a peacemaking role in the West Asia conflict during his address during a summit of member countries in New Delhi on Saturday.
China is ready to work with other BRICS members towards that goal, Xi said, according to state-run CCTV. He argued that the ongoing war “does not serve the common interests of the international community”.
What is BRICS
BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the United Arab Emirates.
The bloc was established in 2009 with the aim of challenging a global order dominated by the United States and its Western allies. Its member countries collectively represent more than 40 per cent of the world’s population and nearly a quarter of the global economy.
Xi described BRICS as a “leading group” in the Global South and a model of self-reliance for emerging and developing countries. He said the bloc should promote innovation-driven development.
According to CCTV, China will take over the BRICS chairmanship next year and host the 19th BRICS summit.
What is happening in West Asia
The latest escalation in West Asia has put further pressure on regional energy and shipping routes. Saudi Arabia temporarily shut down its critical East-West oil pipeline after drone attacks originating from Iraq caused injuries and damage. The pipeline has become particularly important as an alternative route for Saudi oil exports amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.
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At the same time, Iran-aligned Houthi forces in Yemen have captured Perim, also known as Mayun Island, in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, tightening their control over the strategic waterway at the southern entrance to the Red Sea. The developments have added to concerns over the security of vital oil and shipping routes as the wider Middle East conflict continues to escalate.
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