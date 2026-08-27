Days before Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event, X suspends host AHEAD’s account

Days before Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in New York, X has suspended the account of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum), which is organising the August 29 event, news agency ANI reported.
AHEAD Forum is organising the “Universal Oneness Celebration”, where Bhagwat is scheduled to address the gathering at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. After the suspension, AHEAD appealed to X for restoration of the account.
X has not publicly disclosed the reason for the suspension in the reports reviewed.
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What AHEAD said
AHEAD has described the New York programme as a Raksha Bandhan celebration centred on unity, mutual understanding, harmony and interfaith dialogue.
AHEAD has said more than 200 Hindu-American organisations are supporting the multicultural and interfaith celebration. AHEAD has argued that its communications were consistent with X’s policies, saying its posts focused on “universal peace, oneness, harmony” and constructive dialogue across communities.
The suspension comes amid growing controversy over the August 29 event, which has drawn opposition from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and protests from groups critical of Bhagwat and the RSS. There is no public evidence establishing that the suspension was connected to the controversy.
Speaking at a press conference hours after Bhagwat arrived in New York as part of the RSS’s centenary-year global outreach programme, which also includes visits to Canada and the UK, Mamdani said, “I don’t support the rally, but I don’t know if the city has any jurisdiction on cancelling a private event.”
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani Tuesday (Aug 25) said he does not support an upcoming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) event at Madison Square Garden, but he does not know if the city has any authority to cancel a “private” programme.
The Hindu American Foundation (HAF) has issued a security advisory ahead of the event, urging attendees to remain vigilant, stay situationally aware and keep interactions civil. It also called on Mamdani to ensure the safety and civil rights of those attending the gathering.
HAF also appealed to the New York Mayor to ensure the safety and civil rights of everyone attending the gathering. Hindus for Human Rights have announced protests outside Madison Square Garden, with opponents of Bhagwat accusing the RSS of promoting an exclusionary Hindu nationalist agenda.
The RSS has rejected the criticism and described the programme as an inclusive, open forum intended to promote dialogue and mutual respect.
USCIRF seeks action
The US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has called on the US government to consider targeted sanctions against RSS members and Indian officials whom it alleges are responsible for religious-freedom violations. It also urged consideration of revoking Bhagwat’s US visa, news agency Reuters reported.
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The Ministry of External Affairs has dismissed USCIRF’s allegations, saying the commission is biased and lacks credibility.
Mamdani opposes the event
Mamdani’s opposition has added a political dimension to Bhagwat’s US visit, bringing questions over Hindu nationalism, religious freedom and the politics of the Indian diaspora into the debate over the New York event.
Reuters reported that Mamdani criticised what he described as the RSS’s “exclusionary” vision while acknowledging the limits of his authority over a private gathering.
The event is Bhagwat’s three-nation overseas tour covering the US, Canada and the UK during the RSS centenary year.
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US singer backs the gathering
Meanwhile, US singer and actress Mary Millben has come out in support of the gathering, criticising those opposing the event, including Mamdani. Millben argued that the criticism was driven by hostility towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, while defending the choice of Madison Square Garden, Reuters reported.
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