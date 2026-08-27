Days before Mohan Bhagwat’s New York event, X suspends host AHEAD’s account

Days before Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to address the Indian diaspora in New York, X has suspended the account of American Hindus for Engagement and Dialogue (AHEAD Forum), which is organising the August 29 event, news agency ANI reported.

AHEAD Forum is organising the “Universal Oneness Celebration”, where Bhagwat is scheduled to address the gathering at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden. After the suspension, AHEAD appealed to X for restoration of the account.

X has not publicly disclosed the reason for the suspension in the reports reviewed.

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What AHEAD said

AHEAD has described the New York programme as a Raksha Bandhan celebration centred on unity, mutual understanding, harmony and interfaith dialogue.