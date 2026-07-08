Pakistan cargo plane wreckage found in Arabian Sea after disappearing en route to Karachi; 5 crew still missing

In this photo released by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Navy personnel shift the wreckage of a cargo plane of the private carrier K2 Airways into a naval ship after recovering them from deep sea near Omara, a town some 360 kms. west of Karachi, Wednesday. (AP)

The wreckage of a K2 Airways cargo Boeing 737 that disappeared after losing contact with air traffic control while approaching Karachi has been found in the Arabian Sea, Pakistan’s Airports Authority said on Wednesday. Search teams are continuing efforts to locate the five crew members who remain missing.

The debris was recovered about 53 nautical miles south of Ormara port after a nearly 12-hour search involving the Pakistan Navy, Air Force and civilian rescue agencies. The aircraft had departed Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday evening and reported a navigational system malfunction shortly before contact was lost.

What happened?

According to Pakistan’s Airports Authority, radar data showed the aircraft making a sharp change in heading before rapidly descending. Radio and radar contact was lost at around 9:21 pm local time, approximately 155 nautical miles west of Karachi.