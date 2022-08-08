9 wounded in shooting outside Cincinnati bar, police say

August 8, 2022 6:25:45 pm
At least nine people were wounded — none critically — in a shooting outside a Cincinnati bar early Sunday, police said.
The shooting took place shortly after 1:30 a.m. outside Mr. Pitiful’s bar in the Ohio city’s Over-the-Rhine district, a popular nightlife area.
Most of the victims suffered wounds to their lower halves, Lt. Col. Mike John of the Cincinnati police told reporters. John said during a Sunday news conference that eight men and one woman ranging in age from 23 to 47 were wounded. All nine people treated at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center had been released, hospital spokesperson Heather Chura told The (Cincinnati) Enquirer.
A police officer fired one round at a suspect who fled the scene, but it was unclear if that person was hit, something John called “a little unusual.” More shots were fired after that person fled, so police believe at least two people were shooting, he said.
Subscriber Only Stories
“What I can tell you is that the individual that he fired at was actively shooting a firearm at that time,” John said. The suspect fled the scene. He said he believed there was “no question” that the officer’s immediate response saved lives.
Police said a fight broke out between two groups, and officers saw at least two people involved brandish firearms and shoot at each other, The Enquirer reported. John said police used what he called two “bang balls” — a “percussion instrument” with a “very loud noise” — to disperse a crowd they said had gathered around officers trying to provide aid to the wounded.
Another shooting in the neighboring Central Business District left two wounded, but police said it wasn’t related. Mayor Aftab Pureval called the gunfire “completely and totally unacceptable.” “The use of guns to solve disputes cannot become a normal part of our culture,” Pureval said, lauding officers for a quick response that “likely saved many more from injury and prevented the loss of life.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
I didn't want him to be a mason like me, says Arshad Nadeem's father after son's 90.18 m javelin CWG gold medal
Angry Shah Rukh Khan pulls back as fan grabs his arm at airport, son Aryan Khan calms him down. Watch
Opinion | India, Bangladesh, Pakistan: What east can teach west
Anju Bobby George: Neeraj is India’s best ever athlete. People didn’t celebrate me 19 years agoPremium
LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
Latest News
Anushka Sharma flaunts her toned body in a new gym selfie: ‘Mehnat karri aur…’
Watch: Cop leaps into bus rolling down busy road in China, averts tragedy
CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2022: Girls outperform boys; Khordha district emerges as best perfoming region
CWG2022: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen win maiden CWG singles titles as India sweep singles
Ayodhya list of ‘illegal colonisers’: From Mayor to 2-term BJP MLA to ex-legislator
Death penalty for rape: Both Ashok Gehlot and his critics miss the point
BJP waits it out, but is nervous ‘Nitish Kumar threat serious’ this time
Italy kicks off vaccination campaign against monkeypox
Debt-ridden share trader ends life in Surat, suicide note requests minister to punish loan sharks
Netflix’s The Sandman is a thrilling adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s beloved work, which stays true to its source
Bharti Airtel Q1 profit rises five-fold to Rs 1,607 crore
AP ICET Result 2022 declared: Steps to check scores, rank list