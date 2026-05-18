‘Would join war if necessary’: Iranian state TV airs unusual segments of hosts training with firearms amid rising West Asia tensions

Clips from the segments were later circulated by Iranian media outlets and widely shared across social media platforms. (Source: File/ Representational)

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iranian state television on Friday night broadcasted a series of unusual studio segments showing presenters handling rifles and discussing weapons training, suggesting they would be prepared to join the conflict if necessary.

The broadcasts, aired across at least three separate programs, showed television hosts learning how to operate firearms on air. Clips from the segments were later circulated by Iranian media outlets and widely shared across social media platforms.

Several online commentators interpreted the broadcasts as a symbolic display of wartime preparation.

American political commentator Jackson Hinkle who is known for his pro-Iran and anti-Israel stance, claimed on X that Iranian state television was demonstrating the use of AK-47 rifles as preparation for a potential US ground invasion.