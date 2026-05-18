‘Would join war if necessary’: Iranian state TV airs unusual segments of hosts training with firearms amid rising West Asia tensions

Several online commentators interpreted the broadcasts as a symbolic display of wartime preparation.

By: Express Global Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 18, 2026 02:48 PM IST
iran flagClips from the segments were later circulated by Iranian media outlets and widely shared across social media platforms. (Source: File/ Representational)
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Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, Iranian state television on Friday night broadcasted a series of unusual studio segments showing presenters handling rifles and discussing weapons training, suggesting they would be prepared to join the conflict if necessary.

The broadcasts, aired across at least three separate programs, showed television hosts learning how to operate firearms on air. Clips from the segments were later circulated by Iranian media outlets and widely shared across social media platforms.

Several online commentators interpreted the broadcasts as a symbolic display of wartime preparation.

American political commentator Jackson Hinkle who is known for his pro-Iran and anti-Israel stance, claimed on X that Iranian state television was demonstrating the use of AK-47 rifles as preparation for a potential US ground invasion.

Another social media account focused on military equipment and conflict footage said the channels appeared to be providing basic weapons-handling guidance. The account also identified the firearm shown in the broadcasts as an early East German MPi-KMS assault rifle, according to the Iran International news agency reports.

The televised clip comes at a time of raised uncertainty over whether hostilities in Iran, US and Israel could intensify again. However, the programs themselves appeared largely symbolic, centred on instructional demonstrations and displays of national preparedness rather than any formal mobilisation announcement.

Express Global Desk

The Express Global Desk at indianexpress.com which delivers authoritative, verified, and context-driven coverage of key international developments shaping global politics, policy, and migration trends. The desk focuses on stories with direct relevance for Indian and global audiences, combining breaking news with in-depth explainers and analysis. A major focus area of the desk is US immigration and visa policy, including developments related to student visas, work permits, permanent residency pathways, executive actions, and court rulings. The Global Desk also closely tracks Canada’s immigration, visa, and study policies, covering changes to study permits, post-study work options, permanent residence programmes, and regulatory updates affecting migrants and international students. All reporting from the Global Desk adheres to The Indian Express’ editorial standards, relying on official data, government notifications, court documents, and on-record sources. The desk prioritises clarity, accuracy, and accountability, ensuring readers can navigate complex global systems with confidence. Core Team The Express Global Desk is led by a team of experienced journalists and editors with deep expertise in international affairs and migration policy: Aniruddha Dhar – Senior Assistant Editor with extensive experience in global affairs, international politics, and editorial leadership. Nischai Vats – Deputy Copy Editor specialising in US politics, US visa and immigration policy, and policy-driven international coverage. Mashkoora Khan – Sub-editor focusing on global developments, with a strong emphasis on Canada visa, immigration, and study-related policy coverage. ... Read More

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