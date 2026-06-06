Worth USD 142,000, over 100,000 ‘illegal cockroaches’ seized in Australia

Both these species are illegal to import into Australia. (AP)

When people think of exotic animals being smuggled or illegally bred, reptiles, birds and big cats usually come to mind. Cockroaches rarely make that list. Yet Australian authorities recently seized more than 100,000 live cockroaches from a single breeder in what the Associated Press described as the country’s largest-ever confiscation of exotic invertebrates.

The two species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches and dubia cockroaches, are much bigger than the common Australian cockroach, which measures between 0.9 and 1.4 inches (2.3 and 3.6 centimetres) long. Both these species are illegal to import into Australia. They cannot be legally kept, bred or sold, no matter how they were obtained, the department said in a statement.