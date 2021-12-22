World’s first SMS fetches over €100,000 at NFT auction

The first text message in history was sold by British operator Vodafone at an auction on Tuesday for €107,000 ($121,000). It was sold in the form of a non fungible token (NFT) to an unnamed buyer.

Transmitted by Vodafone on December 3, 1992, the SMS consists of 15 characters and reads: “Merry Christmas.”

Vodafone will auction world’s first ever SMS, reading ‘Merry Christmas,’ as a non-fungible token pic.twitter.com/81Cyp2paLT — Reuters (@Reuters) December 21, 2021

It was sent by programmer Neil Papworth to a colleague, Richard Jarvis, who received it while he was at the company’s Christmas party.

The Aguttes auction house in Paris, which ran the auction, said it expected the proceeds to range from €100,000 to €200,000.

For legal reasons, the winning bidder will also receive tangible assets, including a digital picture frame to display the SMS.

NFT for charity

Vodafone said it would donate the proceeds of the sale to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

“Technology has always had the power to innovate and change the world,” Vodafone quoted the UNHCR’s Private Sector Partnerships Service head, Christian Schaake, as saying.

“Through this combination of groundbreaking tech and movement for social good, UNHCR can continue helping refugees and people who’ve been forced from home, giving them an opportunity to transform their lives and build better futures for themselves, their loved ones and the communities they’re living in,” Schaake added.

What are NFTs?

The digital files act as digital signatures to certify who owns online media. They are tokens that can be used to represent ownership of unique items.

Creating an NFT is done on the Ethereum blockchain network. Blockchain is essentially a public digital ledger of transactions that is duplicated and distributed across the entire network of computing systems on the blockchain.

The vast computational power needed for mining or validating block transactions has drawn criticism from environmental activists, raising the question of whether NFTs are worth the hype.

Ethereum blockchain has announced it will make the switch to a less-energy consuming process as soon as next year.

In recent months, the popularity of NFTs has soared.

In March, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey auctioned his first-ever tweet as an NFT, which fetched $2.9 million. Berners Lee’s first source code for the World Wide Web was sold for $5.4 million.