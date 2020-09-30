World’s first patient cured of HIV dies after cancer returns

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to have been cured of HIV when he had a unique type of bone marrow transplant, has died in California after relapsing with cancer, his partner said.
“It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia,” his partner Tim Hoeffgen said in a post on Facebook.
Brown, born in 1966, became known as the “Berlin Patient” after his HIV was eradicated by treatment there in 2007.
