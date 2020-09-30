scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
World’s first patient cured of HIV dies after cancer returns

"It is with great sadness that I announce that Timothy passed away this afternoon surrounded by myself and friends, after a 5 month battle with leukaemia," his partner Tim Hoeffgen said in a post on Facebook.

By: Reuters | Updated: September 30, 2020 4:14:08 pm
This May 16, 2011 photo shows Timothy Ray Brown with his dog, Jack, on Treasure Island in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Timothy Ray Brown, the first person known to have been cured of HIV when he had a unique type of bone marrow transplant, has died in California after relapsing with cancer, his partner said.

Fact check: What to make of the new HIV-cure claim

Brown, born in 1966, became known as the “Berlin Patient” after his HIV was eradicated by treatment there in 2007.

