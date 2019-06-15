World War II bomb defused in Berlin, over 3,000 people evacuated

A 100 kg US World War II bomb, which was discovered near a shopping complex, was defused overnight on Friday in central Berlin’s Alexanderplatz, police said Saturday. Around 3,000 people were evacuated from the area, the police said, adding that the area was cordoned off.

Advertising

The bomb, which was found at a depth of about 10 feet, had an intact detonator, police added. The Berlin Police had put up a map of the area on Twitter, indicating the places where the evacuation will happen.

Because of the detonation process, several trains were also suspended.

After the bomb was successfully detonated, the Berlin Police tweeted, “The detonator was successfully blown up. Gradually, we are now lifting the blockages. And you can soon be back in your apartments.”

Advertising

More than 70 years after the end of World War 2, Germany still left with many unexploded bombs and ordnance. German experts say that around 3,000 devices still remain in the country’s soil.

In a similar situation in April last year, around 10,000 people were evacuated to defuse a 500-kg British bomb.

(With agency inputs)