Thailand raids Pattaya sex workers as USS Abraham Lincoln arrives with 5,000 sailors, Marines

A tug boat greets the US Navy aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln as it arrives at the port in Laem Chabang, Chonburi, Thailand, Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2026. (AP)

Thailand has stepped up policing in Pattaya’s nightlife districts as thousands of US sailors and Marines arrive in nearby Laem Chabang aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln after a 286-day deployment, including more than 250 consecutive days at sea without a port visit.

The Lincoln, with roughly 5,000 sailors and Marines, was deployed in November last year and was involved in the US naval blockade ⁠and ​combat operations in the war with Iran.

For the US military, the Pattaya stop also echoes the Vietnam War era, when hundreds of thousands of American servicemen passed through Thailand and Pattaya became a major R&R destination.