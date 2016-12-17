Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
World united in horror at savage Aleppo assault: US president Barack Obama
"The world as we speak is united in horror at the savage assault by the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian regime on the city of Aleppo," said US president Barack Obama.

By: AFP | Washington | Published: December 17, 2016 4:36:47 am
US President Barack Obama declared on Friday that Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime and its Iranian and Russian backers are solely responsible for the slaughter of civilians in Aleppo.

“The world as we speak is united in horror at the savage assault by the Syrian regime and its Russian and Iranian regime on the city of Aleppo,” he told an end-of-year news conference.

“This blood and these atrocities are on their hands.”

