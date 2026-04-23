‘Shoot and kill’: Trump isssues lethal order after US seizes Iranian oil tanker in Indian Ocean

US President Donald Trump said US mine "sweepers" are clearing the Strait of Hormuz. (AP file photo)

President Donald Trump on Thursday said he has directed the US military to “shoot and kill” small Iranian boats deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating tensions in a vital global shipping lane.

In a social media post, Trump said, “I have ordered the United States Navy to shoot and kill any boat, small boats though they may be (Their naval ships are ALL, 159 of them, at the bottom of the sea!), that is putting mines in the waters of the Strait of Hormuz. There is to be no hesitation. Additionally, our mine “sweepers” are clearing the Strait right now. I am hereby ordering that activity to continue, but at a tripled up level! Thank you for your attention to this matter.”