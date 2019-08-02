Toggle Menu
World to lose brake on nuclear war with treaty end, says UN chief Guterreshttps://indianexpress.com/article/world/world-to-lose-brake-on-nuclear-war-with-treaty-end-says-un-chief-antonio-guterres-5871263/

World to lose brake on nuclear war with treaty end, says UN chief Guterres

Guterres told reporters Thursday that the INF treaty "is a landmark agreement that helped stabilize Europe and end the Cold War" and its end "will likely heighten, not reduce, the threat posed by ballistic missiles."

antonio guterres, united nations secretary general, united nations, inf treaty, us moscow inf treaty, world news, Indian Express
Guterres urged the two nations “to avoid destabilizing developments”. (File)

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says that “the world will lose an invaluable brake on nuclear war” when the 1987 Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty between Moscow and Washington expires Friday.

He told reporters Thursday that the INF treaty “is a landmark agreement that helped stabilize Europe and end the Cold War” and its end “will likely heighten, not reduce, the threat posed by ballistic missiles.”

In February, the US began withdrawing from the treaty, accusing Russia of developing missiles that do not comply with the pact. Russia has until Friday to destroy those missiles.

Guterres urged the two nations “to avoid destabilizing developments” and agree on a new arms control path. He said they should extend the New START treaty, the last major US-Russia arms control pact, which expires in 2021.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Japan, US agreed to speed up trade talks aimed at bilateral deal
2 Sri Lanka PM Wickremesinghe thanks PM Modi for post-Easter Sunday blasts help
3 Maldives ex-vice president Ahmed Adeeb arrested in Tuticorin