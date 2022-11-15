World population to cross 8-billion mark today; India to emerge as most populous country next year

The global population is projected to reach eight billion on Tuesday, according to the ‘World Population Prospects 2022’ report that was released on account of World Population Day.

As per the report, India is projected to surpass China as the world’s most populous country in 2023.

The latest projections by the United Nations (UN) also suggest that the global population could grow to around 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said, “This year’s World Population Day falls during a milestone year when we anticipate the birth of the Earth’s eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognise our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates”.

He added, “At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another”.

The populations of 61 countries are projected to decrease by one per cent or more between 2022 and 2050, due to low levels of fertility and, in some cases, elevated rates of emigration.

More than half of the projected increase in the global population up to the year 2050 will be concentrated in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.

Meanwhile, global life expectancy at birth reached 72.8 years in 2019, an improvement of almost nine years since 1990. Further reductions in mortality are projected to result in an average global longevity of around 77.2 years in 2050. Yet in 2021, life expectancy for the least developed countries lagged 7 years behind the global average.