World’s oldest cat, Poppy dies at 24

A cat in the UK officially recognised as the world’s oldest after reaching the age of 24 – equivalent to 114 in human years – has died, just weeks after claiming the title.

Poppy, from Bournemouth, was officially recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest living cat, last month.

Owner Jacqui West admitted the family was ‘devastated’ after Poppy died last Friday, ‘metro.co.uk’ reported.

“We knew she was old but it’s still very upsetting. She had a bad week last week,” West said.

Poppy was on antibiotics because of a water infection and passed away on Friday afternoon.

The cat has been buried in the garden alongside the family’s other pets.

Poppy was born in February 1990, and clinched the title of “Oldest Cat Currently Living” following the death of Pinky, a cat from Kansas who passed away at the age of 23 last year.

The oldest cat in history was a feline called Creme Puff who was born on August 3, 1967 and lived until August 6, 2005 – an amazing 38 years and 3 days.

