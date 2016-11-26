Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
While many condole Fidel Castro’s death, some rejoice

Within minutes of the news of his death, reactions started pouring in from around the world

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: November 26, 2016 2:01:30 pm
fidel castro, cuba, castro, fidel castro death, fidel castro cube, who is fidel castro, revolutionary leader, cuba revolutionary, fidel castro death, fidel castro death reason A woman sits near graffiti of former Cuban President Fidel Castro at a factory in Havana, Cuba July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Former Cuban president and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro passed away at the age of 90 Friday leaving behind a legacy which will be celebrated by communists for a long time. Castro, a renowned figure in world politics, is hailed by many as a revolutionary who resisted attempts by United States of eliminating him for decades.

On the other hand, there are those people who believe that Castro suppressed dissent under his regime using violent measures and was an authoritarian leader. Many accuse him of mass killings and genocide too.

Within minutes of the news of his death, reactions started pouring in from around the world, including prominent leaders. In India, President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed their condolences.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with people posting videos of celebrations and expressing their happiness over the death of Castro whom they called a ‘dictator.’ Many of these celebrations however were reported in places like Miami, home to a large number of Cuban immigrants who escaped the regime of Castro.

