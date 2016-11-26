While many condole Fidel Castro’s death, some rejoice

A woman sits near graffiti of former Cuban President Fidel Castro at a factory in Havana, Cuba July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa A woman sits near graffiti of former Cuban President Fidel Castro at a factory in Havana, Cuba July 12, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

Former Cuban president and revolutionary leader Fidel Castro passed away at the age of 90 Friday leaving behind a legacy which will be celebrated by communists for a long time. Castro, a renowned figure in world politics, is hailed by many as a revolutionary who resisted attempts by United States of eliminating him for decades.

On the other hand, there are those people who believe that Castro suppressed dissent under his regime using violent measures and was an authoritarian leader. Many accuse him of mass killings and genocide too.

Within minutes of the news of his death, reactions started pouring in from around the world, including prominent leaders. In India, President Pranab Mukherjee, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi expressed their condolences.

Meanwhile, Twitter was flooded with people posting videos of celebrations and expressing their happiness over the death of Castro whom they called a ‘dictator.’ Many of these celebrations however were reported in places like Miami, home to a large number of Cuban immigrants who escaped the regime of Castro.

Normally, I find it in bad taste to celebrate the death of someone. But today I make an exception. The world is a better place. #FidelCastro https://t.co/ewedaQyRkz — Jake Smith (@InkAndEcon) November 26, 2016

Happy for my Cuban friends that #FidelCastro is finally dead. Their sorrows persist because Raul lives, but at least one tyrant is gone. — Bobby Ghosh (@ghoshworld) November 26, 2016

“Let’s celebrate: Open only when Fidel dies,” sent to me by a Miami Cuban friend. pic.twitter.com/UPC367U1OT — Adrian Carrasquillo (@Carrasquillo) November 26, 2016

