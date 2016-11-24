UN hails Nikki Haley’s nomination as the next US envoy to the world body

Nikki Haley. (AP File Photo) Nikki Haley. (AP File Photo)

The United Nations have welcomed the nomination of Indian-American Nikki Haley as the next US envoy to the world body, terming it as a good sign for the future. Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the UN Secretary- General, said it is heartening to see an effort to get the position of the Permanent Representative to the UN filled as quickly or named, as quickly as this. “So that’s a good sign for the future,” he said in response to a question.

“We are aware of the naming of Nikki Haley, and it’s someone with whom officials here are acquainted in terms of being aware of her position on many issues, including the laudable comments she made following the horrifying racist shootings in Charleston, South Carolina,” Haq said.

Two of the closest American allies, Israel and the United Kingdom, have also welcomed the decision to appoint Haley as the next US envoy to the United Nations.

“I welcome the announcement of the intention to appoint Governor Nikki Haley as the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations,” the Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said after Trump nominated Haley as his Ambassador to the UN.

If confirmed by the Senate, Haley would be the first Indian-American to ever serve in a Cabinet position to any presidential administration.

“Haley is a longstanding and true friend of Israel and is an outspoken fighter against the BDS movement in her state, and throughout the US,” Danon said.

“I know that we at the Israeli Mission will continue to work in full partnership with our friends in the American Mission, as we further strengthen the special bond and shared values between Israel and the US,” he said.

The British Ambassador to the UN Matthew Rycroft welcomed Haley’s nomination.

“I congratulate her on her nomination and I look forward to working closely with her,” the Ambassador told reporters when asked if he had any concerns that Haley has pretty much zero foreign policy experience.

“She will bring to the UN a strong track record of achievement from South Carolina, and I know that the UK-US relationship will continue to go from strength to strength,” he said.

“As you know, we sit literally side by side in the Security Council, and we will continue to be shoulder to shoulder,” Rycroft said.

Haley, 44, was named as the US envoy to the UN yesterday by President-elect Donald Trump, as she scripted history by becoming the first-ever Indian-American to be appointed to a cabinet-level post in any US administration.

