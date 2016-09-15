Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
UK govt gives green light to Chinese nuclear power plant at Hinkley Point

By: AFP | London | Updated: September 15, 2016 2:54:53 pm
Britsh Government, Theresa May, nuclear project at Hinkley Point, Hinkley Point nuclear project, UK nuclear project, China Britain Nuclear Project, Internatonal news, latest news, World news Hinkley Point C nuclear power station site is seen near Bridgwater in Britain. (Source: Reuters)
The British government said on Thursday it was giving the green light to a controversial new nuclear project at Hinkley Point after Prime Minister Theresa May ordered a review.

“Having thoroughly reviewed the proposals for Hinkley Point C, we will introduce a series of measures to enhance security and will ensure Hinkley cannot change hands without the government’s agreement,” Business Secretary Greg Clark said in a statement.

“Consequently, we have decided to proceed with the first new nuclear power station for a generation”.

The approval comes six weeks after Prime Minister Theresa May unexpected put the Chinese funded project under review, causing tentions between the two Countries.

As per the new deal, the plant is to be built by EDF, a french energy giant, with the help of 6 Billon ponds in funding from China.

However, Bejing has yet not confirmed that it wants to continue with the investment in Hinkely power station, since UK government had earlier implied that there were security concerns with the Chinese involvement is the project.

The board of French state-owned power company EDF approved its participation in the project in southwest England on July 28, only for Britain’s new government under May to announce hours later that it wanted to review it.

China has a one-third stake in Hinkley Point, and analysts have warned that Britain would have risked its relations with the world’s second-largest economy if it cancelled the costly deal.

