Surfer is third Australian shark attack victim in a month

Saturday, June 16, 2018
On September 26, a 17-year-old surfer required stiches to close a leg wound after he was bitten by a shark off Ballina, 350 miles (600 kilometers) north of Sydney.

By: AP | Sydney | Updated: October 24, 2016 5:13:31 am
sydney surfer, shark attack, shark attacks surfer, surfer shark, australia shark attack, news, latest news, world news, international news, Australia news The attack occurred at Byron Bay, 22 miles (36 kilometers) north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man sustained minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on October 12.
A witness says a surfer has sustained minor injuries in the third shark attack off New South Wales state north of Sydney in a month. Former state lawmaker Ian Cohen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday that the surfer’s injuries were “not that serious.”

The attack occurred at Byron Bay, 22 miles (36 kilometers) north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man sustained minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on October 12. The latest victim was taken to Byron Bay hospital for treatment.

On September 26, a 17-year-old surfer required stiches to close a leg wound after he was bitten by a shark off Ballina, 350 miles (600 kilometers) north of Sydney. A 41-year-old Japanese surfer was killed by a shark off Ballina last year.

