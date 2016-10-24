Surfer is third Australian shark attack victim in a month

The attack occurred at Byron Bay, 22 miles (36 kilometers) north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man sustained minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on October 12. The attack occurred at Byron Bay, 22 miles (36 kilometers) north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man sustained minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on October 12.

A witness says a surfer has sustained minor injuries in the third shark attack off New South Wales state north of Sydney in a month. Former state lawmaker Ian Cohen told Australian Broadcasting Corp. on Monday that the surfer’s injuries were “not that serious.”

Watch what else is making news:

The attack occurred at Byron Bay, 22 miles (36 kilometers) north of Ballina, where a 25-year-old man sustained minor leg injuries while surfing with friends on October 12. The latest victim was taken to Byron Bay hospital for treatment.

On September 26, a 17-year-old surfer required stiches to close a leg wound after he was bitten by a shark off Ballina, 350 miles (600 kilometers) north of Sydney. A 41-year-old Japanese surfer was killed by a shark off Ballina last year.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App