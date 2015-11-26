South Korea man gets 12 years in jail for feeding ex-pupil feces

A South Korean court has sentenced a former university professor for 12 years in prison for habitually beating his former pupil and forcing him to eat human feces and drink urine.

The Suwon District Court said Thursday that three other people were sentenced to three to six years in prison for participating in the grotesque abuse that went on for more than two years.

Police said the former professor began abusing the victim, one of his former students, after hiring him at a non-profit organization he ran in 2013. The three other defendants were also former students he hired at the organization. The victim told police he tolerated the abuse until earlier this year because he had hoped the former professor would help him get a job.

