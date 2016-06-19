Follow Us:
Friday, June 22, 2018
Russia and US agree on need to improve military coordination in Syria

On Saturday the Pentagon said it had questioned Moscow over Russian air strikes conducted against U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces last week.

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: June 19, 2016 2:43:19 pm
US air strike, Russia, US, Syria, Russia US Syria, latest news, news, world news, Russia Syria, Russia US, US Russia, US Syria, Syria US, Syria Russia, international news, Pentagon, Moscow Pentagon, Pentagon US, Russia air strike, air strike, Syria air strike, Syria news, US news, Russia news Russia’s defense minister visited Syria to meet the country’s leader and inspect the Russian air base there, while making an agreement with the US to improve coordination during military operations in Syria. (source: AP)
Russia and the United States have agreed on the need to improve coordination to avert incidents while conducting military operations in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Military officials from the two countries reached the agreement at a video conference, the ministry said.

The Pentagon said Moscow had failed to heed US warnings.

