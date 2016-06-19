Russia and US agree on need to improve military coordination in Syria

Russia’s defense minister visited Syria to meet the country’s leader and inspect the Russian air base there, while making an agreement with the US to improve coordination during military operations in Syria. (source: AP) Russia’s defense minister visited Syria to meet the country’s leader and inspect the Russian air base there, while making an agreement with the US to improve coordination during military operations in Syria. (source: AP)

Russia and the United States have agreed on the need to improve coordination to avert incidents while conducting military operations in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.

Military officials from the two countries reached the agreement at a video conference, the ministry said.

Watch Video: What’s making news

On Saturday the Pentagon said it had questioned Moscow over Russian air strikes conducted against U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces last week.

The Pentagon said Moscow had failed to heed US warnings.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App