Russia and US agree on need to improve military coordination in Syria

By: Reuters | Moscow | Published: June 19, 2016 2:43:19 pm
Russia and the United States have agreed on the need to improve coordination to avert incidents while conducting military operations in Syria, the Russian defence ministry said on Sunday.
Military officials from the two countries reached the agreement at a video conference, the ministry said.
Related Article
- Syria’s Assad threatens to attack area under US-backed Kurds
- Syria air strikes: How events unfolded
- Russian President Vladimir Putin predicts global ‘chaos’ if West hits Syria again
- Syria airstrikes HIGHLIGHTS: NATO allies back attacks, US says ‘locked and loaded’ if chemical weapons used again
- Syria invites chemical weapons inspectors
- Syrian Air base attacked, says local media; US denies involvement
Watch Video: What’s making news
On Saturday the Pentagon said it had questioned Moscow over Russian air strikes conducted against U.S.-backed Syrian opposition forces last week.
The Pentagon said Moscow had failed to heed US warnings.
For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App