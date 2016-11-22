Prince Harry plays some cricket, volleyball on Antigua visit

Britain’s Prince Harry, center, plays volleyball with a group of youths at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket grounds in Antigua and Barbuda, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Prince Harry is in a two week tour of Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste) Britain’s Prince Harry, center, plays volleyball with a group of youths at the Sir Vivian Richards cricket grounds in Antigua and Barbuda, Monday, Nov. 21, 2016. Prince Harry is in a two week tour of Commonwealth countries in the Caribbean. (AP Photo/Johnny Jno-Baptiste)

Britain’s Prince Harry spent the morning playing some cricket, tennis and volleyball while meeting with several sports teams on his first full day on the Caribbean island of Antigua. After a break for lunch Monday, Harry joined Antigua’s governor general, Sir Rodney Williams, to present honors to a retired nurse, and then he learned about local charities as he started a 14-day tour of the region.

The prince plans to spend Tuesday touring the sister island of Barbuda before returning to Antigua for an event in the botanical gardens. Harry is visiting the Caribbean representing his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in the year of her 90th birthday. The year also marks the 35th anniversary of independence for Antigua and Barbuda and the 50th anniversary for Barbados and for Guyana.

