Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer Sponsored

Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • Panama Papers fallout: US to crack down on anonymous shell companies

Panama Papers fallout: US to crack down on anonymous shell companies

The moves came after a trove of leaked documents from a Panama law firm showed how wealthy and powerful people around the world made use of anonymous shell companies in tax havens to hold their assets offshore.

By: AFP | Washington | Published: April 16, 2016 9:37:21 pm
panama, Mossack Fonseca, Panama Papers, us panama papers, us govt panama papers, panama, panama leaks, Panama prosecutors, Mossack Fonseca panama US Treasury Secretary Jack Lew. (Source: Reuters/File)
Related News

The United States plans to begin forcing the disclosure of shell company owners’ identities to combat tax avoidance and other illicit activities, Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Saturday.

With the fallout of the “Panama Papers” leak still echoing through the financial system, Lew said in a policy statement to the International Monetary Fund that the Treasury is close to releasing new rules that require banks and other financial institutions to identify the beneficial owners of all new customers that are companies.

Watch | Explained: What Do The Panama Papers Reveal

In addition, the Treasury will propose a regulation requiring that limited liability companies with just one owner identify the beneficial owners to the Internal Revenue Service, the US federal taxation agency.

That would close a loophole that some people have exploited to hide assets and illicit financial activities, Lew said.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

“Tax evasion and tax avoidance hurt government budgets, reduce the equity of our tax systems and hinder global growth,” he said.

The statement came as five major European countries said they had agreed to back a new international database of the owners of anonymous companies, trusts and foundations for use by tax and other authorities.

Such companies, often located in international tax havens but also allowed in mainstream economies including the United States, are frequently used to hide assets from tax authorities and to launder money.

Increasingly, foreigners have been using shell companies registered in the United States to hold and transfer assets out of the reach of their home tax and law enforcement authorities.

The moves came after a trove of leaked documents from the Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca showed how wealthy and powerful people around the world made use of anonymous shell companies in tax havens to hold their assets offshore.

Powerful officials, including the leaders of Russia, Iceland, Britain and Argentina, were linked by the Panama Papers to offshore tax havens.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now