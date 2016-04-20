Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • Witnesses tell UNHCR about 500 dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

Witnesses tell UNHCR about 500 dead in Mediterranean shipwreck

Survivors from Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt described seeing "a large shipwreck that took place in the Mediterranean Sea claiming the lives of approximately 500 people".

By: AFP | Rome | Published: April 20, 2016 6:27:00 pm
In this photo taken on Sunday, April 17, 2016 migrants ask for help from a dinghy boat as they are approached by the SOS Mediterranee's ship Aquarius, background, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa. The European Union's border agency says the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to Italy more than doubled last month. Frontex said in a statement on Monday that almost 9,600 migrants attempted the crossing, one of the most perilous sea voyages for people seeking sanctuary or jobs in Europe. (Patrick Bar/SOS Mediterranee via AP) In this photo taken on Sunday, April 17, 2016 migrants ask for help from a dinghy boat as they are approached by the SOS Mediterranee’s ship Aquarius, background, off the coast of the Italian island of Lampedusa.  (Patrick Bar/SOS Mediterranee via AP)
Related News

Migrants rescued from a small boat in the Mediterranean told the UN refugee agency they had witnessed a shipwreck that claimed 500 lives, a UNHCR spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

The 41 survivors from Somalia, Sudan, Ethiopia and Egypt described seeing “a large shipwreck that took place in the Mediterranean Sea claiming the lives of approximately 500 people,” Carlotta Sami said in a statement.

WATCH INDIAN EXPRESS VIDEOS HERE

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now