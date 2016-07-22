Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif resumes duties against doctors’ advice

Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif had an infection in his leg after one of his arteries was used for his open-heart surgery.(Source: File Photo) Pakistani PM Nawaz Sharif had an infection in his leg after one of his arteries was used for his open-heart surgery.(Source: File Photo)

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif returned to the capital on Thursday to resume his official duties despite doctors advising him to take rest as he suffered from a leg infection following his heart surgery.

Sharif’s daughter Maryam Nawaz tweeted photos of the premier sitting in a plane, saying: “Prime minister at work during the flight to Islamabad. Just arrived.” She further tweeted saying, “The leg wound hasn’t completely healed yet. It may take a few more days.” Maryam also tweeted a photo of the Premier in his office in Islamabad, saying he went there straight from the airport.

On Wednesday, Information Minister Pervaiz Rashid had said doctors had advised Prime Minister Sharif not to travel to Islamabad before this Sunday. He had said the Premier had an infection in his leg after one of his arteries was used for his open-heart surgery. “The Prime Minister is also suffering from fever but the condition is not serious,” he said.

It was not clear what forced Sharif to travel to Islamabad against the advice of doctors. Sharif had been staying in his Raiwind residence in Lahore since his return from London on July 9 after undergoing a heart surgery. He had undergone a successful open-heart surgery on May 31. He was to leave for Islamabad last Sunday to discharge his duties but was unable to do so due to the infection in his leg.

Prime Minister at work during the flight to Isb. Just arrived. Allah has been Kind. pic.twitter.com/zpQAuSlUQE — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 21, 2016

From the airport to the office, straight. Back to work. pic.twitter.com/cr75Spvy5K — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) July 21, 2016

