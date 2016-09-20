Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
International Syria Support Group to meet on Tuesday: US

By: Reuters | New York | Published: September 20, 2016 1:15:21 am
US Russia, Syria, UN Syria, Syria support group, US Russia Syria, US Syria, Russia Syria, Syria UN, Syria news, news, latest news, world news, international news The group includes the United States and Russia, which support opposite sides in the conflict, as well as major European and Gulf nations. (source: AP)
The International Syria Support Group will meet on Tuesday on the sidelines of the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations, the US State Department said as a US-Russia brokered ceasefire agreement appeared to be unraveling on Monday.

“The International Syria Support Group meeting will be a very important signals check for members of this group to assess the agreement … where we are and what next steps need to be taken and where we need to see more improvement,” said State Department spokesman Mark Toner. The group includes the United States and Russia, which support opposite sides in the conflict, as well as major European and Gulf nations.

