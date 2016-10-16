Hillary Clinton has at least twice as many six-figure donors as Donald Trump

Overall, the Hillary Victory Fund raised 1 million in the three-month time period while Trump Victory raised million. (Source: Reuters/File Photo) Overall, the Hillary Victory Fund raised 1 million in the three-month time period while Trump Victory raised million. (Source: Reuters/File Photo)

A joint fundraising account for Clinton and Democratic Party groups saw 317 who gave at least $100,000 between July and September, while a joint fundraising account for Trump and Republican Party groups counted 158 over those same three months.

Both presidential candidates use “victory” funds to enable generous donors to far exceed the $2,700 per-donor, per-election limit. The large donations are parceled out to the campaign, national party committees and state party groups.

Overall, the Hillary Victory Fund raised $261 million in the three-month time period while Trump Victory raised $61 million. The unconventional Republican nominee has struggled to raise money from the kinds of traditional donors who write the biggest campaign checks.

Clinton has another joint fund for big donors, while Trump has another account for his campaign and the party that’s aimed at small donors.

