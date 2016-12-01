Follow Us:
  • Explosions heard in key diplomatic area of Kabul

Confirming that the rockets landed in the vicinity of Maslakh area in Shashdarak, a security official in the Ministry of Interior said that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

By: ANI | Kabul | Published: December 1, 2016 12:26:03 am
At least two explosions were heard on Wednesday night amid reports of two rockets landing in Shash Darak, diplomatic area of Kabul city. The Khaama Press quoted security sources saying that the rockets landed between Pul-e-Mahmood Khan area and Shash Darak, but no casualties were reported so far.  Confirming that the rockets landed in the vicinity of Maslakh area in Shashdarak, a security official in the Ministry of Interior said that the area has been cordoned off by the security forces. The Indian embassy in Kabul is safe. So far, no group has claimed the responsibility for the incident.

