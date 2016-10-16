Egypt airstrikes kill 100 militants

North Sinai. (Source: Google Maps) North Sinai. (Source: Google Maps)

At least 100 militants were killed in airstrikes carried out by the Egyptian government against jihadist targets in North Sinai, a security source said. The Armed Forces said in a televised statement on Saturday it pursued the criminal and terrorist elements who implemented the terrorist attack, Xinhua news agency reported.

The airstrikes targeted the hideouts of the armed extremists involved in Friday’s attacks, and all areas that harbour the terrorist elements along with the weapons and ammunition depots were destroyed in the airstrikes, which lasted for three hours and is still ongoing, the statement added. At least 40 militants were wounded in the air raids, the source added.

He added that the airstrikes have bombed three suspected jihadist bases in Rafah, Sheikh Zuweid and Al-Arish cities in Egypt. The airstrikes were a retaliation to the killing of 12 army personnel on October 14 at a checkpoint.

North Sinai province has been a hub for anti-security attacks that killed hundreds since the army-led ouster of Islamist president Mohamed Morsi in 2013. A Sinai-based militant group loyal to the Islamic State (IS) claimed responsibility for most of attacks, including the October 14 assault.

