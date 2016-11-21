Donald Trump’s counsel will ensure no conflicts of interest with his business empire: Reince Priebus

President-elect Donald Trump, left, stands with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus during an election night rally in New York. (Source: File) President-elect Donald Trump, left, stands with Republican National Committee Chairman Reince Priebus during an election night rally in New York. (Source: File)

US President-elect Donald Trump’s soon-to-be Chief of Staff, Reince Priebus, said the incoming White House counsel will be tasked with making sure that there were no conflicts of interest with the real estate mogul’s business empire.

In an interview with CNN on Sunday, Priebus said Americans should not be concerned with potential pay-to-play schemes in a Trump administration despite reports that Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who helms part of the family’s business portfolio, sat in on Trump’s meeting last week with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“We’ve been at this for a few days. I mean, this is ridiculous. Let’s just kind of take a deep breath. The point is, what Americans should see from President-elect Trump is someone who, by being in action from the moment he was declared the winner, he was on a mission to bring everyone together,” Priebus said.

“That, to me, is what we should be celebrating. I think people should be encouraged by what they see. And I think it’s a real positive sign for the future of our country.”

However, there were some signs Trump has not completely cut ties with his business — and that foreign diplomats see Trump’s business empire as a way to win his favour, CNN said. Last week, Trump met three Indian business partners building a property near Mumbai, The New York Times reported. The three Indian businessmen posted photos of the meeting at Manhattan’s Trump Tower on social media.

