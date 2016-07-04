Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
  • Dhaka attack: Taslima Nasreen says ‘no freedom of expression in Bangladesh’

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 4, 2016 7:04:03 pm
taslima nasreen, dhaka attack, bangladesh attack, freedom of expression, bangladesh fundamentalist, ISIS in bangladesh, islamic state, islamic fundamentalism File photo of Bangladeshi author and scriptwriter Taslima Nasreen. (Source: PTI)
After creating a buzz on social media by tweeting that ‘people should stop saying Islam is a religion of peace’, noted Bangladeshi-author Taslima Nasreen on Monday said that there was no freedom of expression in the country.

Nasreen’s comments come in the backdrop of a ghastly terrorist attack in Bangladesh which claimed lives of 28 people including a 19-year-old Indian student Tarishi Jain.

Talima Nasreen, who is living in exile, said this while speaking to CNN-News 18. “There is no freedom of expression in Bangladesh. So many bloggers, writers were killed only for expressing views different from that of fundamentalists. Many bloggers were imprisoned,” she said.

WATCH VIDEO: Last Rites Of Dhaka Terror Attack Victim Tarishi Jain Observed

 

She also added that many secular bloggers had left the country to live in neighboring India and Nepal or went to places like America and Germany.

Taslima herself has been living in exile ever since she faced extreme resistance and threats from fundamentalists after she penned down ‘Lajja’, a book based on anti-Hindu riots in the country after demolition of Babri Mosque in India in 1992.

Nasreen went on to say that the terrorists had ‘good links with ISIS’. Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh Home Minister had claimed that all six terrorists were locals and had nothing to do with the international terror group.

