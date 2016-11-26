Chicago: Protests breaks out on Black Friday

More than a hundred people took to the streets in central Chicago on Friday for the second year in a row, blocking entrance to Nike store on the iconic North Michigan Avenue to raise awareness about police misconduct towards minority groups.

Holding slogans like ‘Boycott Black Friday’ and ‘Black Lives Matter’, protesters lined up in front of the Nike store in an attempt to stop people from entering, while police officers formed another line separating protesters from the store’s main gate and let customers through, Xinhua news agency reported.

The protest remained largely peaceful with occasional outburst of chanting like ‘No Justice, No Profits’ and ‘CPAC (Civilian Police Accountability Council) Now’. Last year, more than 1,000 protesters took to the Chicago’s North Michigan Avenue on Black Friday to protest the fatal shooting of a black teenager by a white policeman.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App