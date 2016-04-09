UK PM David Cameron says he bungled admission of offshore fund

British Prime Minister David Cameron. British Prime Minister David Cameron.

British Prime Minister David Cameron says he bungled his admission of his investment in an offshore fund revealed in the mammoth data breach of a Panama law firm.

Cameron drew laughs and applause from a sympathetic Conservative Party audience as he opened Saturday’s speech with a mea culpa: “I could have handled this better. I know there are lessons to learn, and I will learn them. And don’t blame No. 10 Downing Street or nameless advisers. Blame me.”

Cameron faces mounting pressure from opposition lawmakers to reveal the full extent of his past investment in offshore funds, particularly those run by his late father, Ian.

Cameron’s Downing Street office spent four days sidestepping the question. Cameron admitted Thursday he owned shares in his father’s Bahama trust from 1997 to 2010.

