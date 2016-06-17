Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News
  • UK Parliament to be recalled in tribute to slain MP Jo Cox

UK Parliament to be recalled in tribute to slain MP Jo Cox

Cameron said that where there is hatred, division and intolerance, "we must drive it out of our politics.''

By: AP | Updated: June 17, 2016 6:59:00 pm
Jo Cox, Jo cox death, Jo Cox killed, British MP killed, Jo Cox death suspects, British lawmaker death In this May 12, 2015 photo, Labour Member of Parliament Jo Cox poses for a photograph. (Yui Mok/PA via AP, File)
Top News

British Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says Parliament will be recalled from recess on Monday to pay tribute to slain lawmaker Jo Cox.

Corbyn says he asked Prime Minister David Cameron for the unusual move, and Cameron agreed. The two men appeared side-by-side at the site of the killing in Birstall, northern England, and laid flowers in Cox’s memory.

Corbyn called Thursday’s killing “an attack on democracy.”

Cameron said that where there is hatred, division and intolerance, “we must drive it out of our politics.”

Meanwhile, French and Austrian far right leaders have warned against suggestions that British legislator Jo Cox was killed because of her pro-EU and immigrant-friendly stance.

Share This Article
Share
Related Article

Marine Le Pen and her Austrian counterpart Heinz-Christian Strache spoke Friday ahead of a meeting of six populist and Eurosceptic parties convened by Strache’s Freedom Party under the motto “Patriotic Spring.”

Le Pen says it is “not very decent to use this dramatic event” for such speculations. Strache says his party “is against all extremism.”

They, and Marcus Pretzell of Germany’s AfD party, demanded European Union reforms aimed at more decision-making rights for member countries and less for EU organizations in Brussels.

Cox, a Labour Party parliamentarian, was killed Thursday. A U.S. civil rights group has said the man arrested over the slaying had links to an American white supremacist organization.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now