UK Parliament to be recalled in tribute to slain MP Jo Cox

British Opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn says Parliament will be recalled from recess on Monday to pay tribute to slain lawmaker Jo Cox.

Corbyn says he asked Prime Minister David Cameron for the unusual move, and Cameron agreed. The two men appeared side-by-side at the site of the killing in Birstall, northern England, and laid flowers in Cox’s memory.

Corbyn called Thursday’s killing “an attack on democracy.”

Cameron said that where there is hatred, division and intolerance, “we must drive it out of our politics.”

Meanwhile, French and Austrian far right leaders have warned against suggestions that British legislator Jo Cox was killed because of her pro-EU and immigrant-friendly stance.

Marine Le Pen and her Austrian counterpart Heinz-Christian Strache spoke Friday ahead of a meeting of six populist and Eurosceptic parties convened by Strache’s Freedom Party under the motto “Patriotic Spring.”

Le Pen says it is “not very decent to use this dramatic event” for such speculations. Strache says his party “is against all extremism.”

They, and Marcus Pretzell of Germany’s AfD party, demanded European Union reforms aimed at more decision-making rights for member countries and less for EU organizations in Brussels.

Cox, a Labour Party parliamentarian, was killed Thursday. A U.S. civil rights group has said the man arrested over the slaying had links to an American white supremacist organization.

