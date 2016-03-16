Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018
Boo! Bernie Sanders ‘scares’ Donald Trump at Ohio rally

At 74, 'maniac' Bernie Sanders still has it in him to spook 'bully' Donald Trump. Or so this spoof shows.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: March 17, 2016 4:27:07 pm
giphy

He may be trailing Hillary Clinton in securing the Democratic nomination in the race to the White House, but Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is no chicken when it comes to taking on Donald Trump.

From calling the real estate magnate a pathological liar to accusing him of provoking violence, the Sanders campaign is going out of its way to target their no 1 rival – Donald Trump.

And while Trump’s probably already #FeelingTheBern – given he’s called Sanders a ‘maniac’ and a ‘communist’ among other things, this spoof video featuring Sanders – brilliantly edited by a kind soul – is probably among the best things the 2016 election campaign has seen… till date.

The original video is of Sanders explaining, in an interview to Bloomberg, how he plays monster with his grandchild.

We’ve also added three bonus GIFs since you’re already in the #TrollDonaldTrump mood :)

donald trump

 

 

