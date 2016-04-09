Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
At least 23 dead as Peru bus plunges into river: Police

The overnight bus departed from the city of Puerto Maldonado on Thursday and was carrying passengers to the city of Cusco, some of whom were on their way to vote in Peru's presidential election Sunday.

By: AFP | Lima | Published: April 9, 2016 10:12:25 am
Peru, Peru bus acccident, Andes mountains, Bus plunged into river, Peru's presidential election, Mapacho river, world news The bus went hurtling into the Mapacho river in a sparsely populated rural area on Friday.
Top News

At least 23 people were killed and 32 injured when a bus plunged into a river in the Andes mountains in southeastern Peru, police said.

“The bus ended up nearly completely submerged in the river. That made the rescue brigade’s work difficult,” said police spokesman Linio Sanchez of the town of Urcos, in the tourist-magnet region of Cusco.

The overnight bus departed from the city of Puerto Maldonado on Thursday and was carrying passengers to the city of Cusco, some of whom were on their way to vote in Peru’s presidential election Sunday.

It went hurtling into the Mapacho river in a sparsely populated rural area on Friday.

The injured were taken to hospitals in Cusco and a nearby town.

