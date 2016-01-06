Angela Merkel office checked for suspicious object

Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 27, 2018
The chancellery wasn't evacuated. Merkel was due to lead a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday morning.

By: AP | Berlin | Updated: January 6, 2016 2:34:59 pm
Police say they’re checking a suspicious object found during a routine security check at the entrance to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s office in Berlin.

Federal police spokesman Thorsten Peters said the main entrance to the chancellery in downtown Berlin was closed off Wednesday while authorities checked the object. He declined to give more details on what the object was.

