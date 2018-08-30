World news wrap: White House counsel Don McGahn to leave amid tensions with Trump

White House counsel Don McGahn to leave amid tensions with Trump

President Donald Trump Wednesday announced on Twitter that White House Counsel Don McGahn would step down from his post shortly after the confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court.

McGahn’s relationship with Trump has been strained following Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. Earlier, it was reported that McGahn voluntarily sat for 30 hours of Interview with Robert Mueller which further strained his relationship with the president.

After his tweet, Trump told reporters at the White House that he has “a lot of affection for Don” and that he was not concerned about what McGahn told the Mueller team.

Putin waters down unpopular pension plans

Russian President Vladimir Putin in a television address to the nation on Wednesday said that he was cutting proposed retirement age for women from 63 to 60 years as he softens the draft legislation to reform the pensions system.

The proposed draft stirred massive protest across the country and brought down the popularity per cent of the president, who once promised to never raise the retirement age, from 80 per cent to 67 per cent.

Rare and fully functional Apple-1 computer set to go to auction

Designed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in the 1970s, the Original Apple 1 computer, is set to go to auction. The fully functional computer is expected to fetch more than $300,000, as per media reports.

The rare computer is being auctioned by Boston based RR Auction house.

