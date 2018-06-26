World news wrap | While Prince William arrives in Tel Aviv, a kangaroo interrupts football match in Australia

Duke of Cambridge touches down in Tel Aviv: The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William has arrived in Tel Aviv for the second leg of his historic five-day tour of the Middle East. The duke is due to sit down for talks with Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a trip that will have huge significance for UK-Israeli relations.

Rescuers seek Thai kids feared trapped in cave: Rising waters prevented divers from moving deeper into a cave complex in northern Thailand flooded by heavy rains, forcing them to suspend their search Monday for 12 boys and their soccer coach who have been missing for two days, but officials said they believe they’re still alive.

Kangaroo interrupts Australian football match: The Australian soccer team competing at the World Cup is called the Socceroos as a male eastern gray kangaroo dominated a pitch for half an hour in Canberra during a women’s match, indifferent to efforts to drive him away and delaying play for 32 minutes. Players and officials tried to drive the unexpected pitch invader away by kicking balls at him with little impact. A video showed it apparently using his long hind legs and powerful tail to deflect balls from the goal area.

